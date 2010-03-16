Magento è un noto CMS (content management system) opensource scritto in PHP che si appoggia su database MySQL e che gira su server web Apache sempre più utilizzato per mettere su un sito di ecommerce.
Per utilizzarlo seriamente è consigliato un hosting professionale (e possibilmente dedicato/privato), ma se volete provare questo software rispondendo ai requisiti necessari è possibile farlo gratuitamente tramite un’installazione locale (con dovuti accorgimenti se utilizzare sistema operativo Windows) con i componenti server installati e oppurtunamente configurati oppure con alcuni web hosting gratuiti quali Netsons, IlBello, x10hosting con preferenza verso ilbello.com in quanto è espressamente indicato l’hosting per Magento.
5 commenti su “3 hosting gratuiti per provare e-commerce Magento”
I never knew that there were free hosting available for Magento Powered websites. I have been paying for this for the past 1 year. It is good that there are some free Hosting services available for Magento, but is it having the same features as the paid ones.
Ciao,
puoi provare anche con questo coupon “MAG30FREE” per avere gratis un hosting Magento.
Per attivarlo basta andare sul sito http://www.hostingmagento.cloud/it/, scegliere il piano hosting ed inserire il codice MAG30FREE
Spero sia utile.