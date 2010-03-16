3 hosting gratuiti per provare e-commerce Magento

Magento è un noto CMS (content management system) opensource scritto in PHP che si appoggia su database MySQL e che gira su server web Apache sempre più utilizzato per mettere su un sito di ecommerce.

Per utilizzarlo seriamente è consigliato un hosting professionale (e possibilmente dedicato/privato), ma se volete provare questo software rispondendo ai requisiti necessari è possibile farlo gratuitamente tramite un’installazione locale (con dovuti accorgimenti se utilizzare sistema operativo Windows) con i componenti server installati e oppurtunamente configurati oppure con alcuni web hosting gratuiti quali Netsons, IlBello, x10hosting con preferenza verso ilbello.com in quanto è espressamente indicato l’hosting per Magento.